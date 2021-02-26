Furbaby Friday: Meet Shilah!

Shilah is an incredibly sweet dog! She loves to cuddle and loves to curl up next to you for some belly rubs!

She is quickly learning about house training and will let you know when she’s ready to go outside by standing at the door and waiting patiently for you!

She’s not sure how she feels about other dogs, so a home where she can be the only pup for everyone to love on would be best for her! She also has LOTS of puppy like energy, so a home with a fenced in backyard would be great!

Would you like to learn more about Shilah? Please email foster@nashvillehumane.org with the subject line “Interested In Shilah” and we’ll get you connected!