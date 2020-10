Scrappy Doo is a smart little fella and will do anything for treats including: sit, no, and come.

He is described as goofy, mellow, and cuddly. Scrappy Doo does tend to vocalize when he sees other people/dogs but is always super excited to meet them!

He needs to learn some leash manners as he likes to pull but he is housebroken and does his business quickly. Aaaaaaaand he takes a great picture!

