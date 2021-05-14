Furbaby Friday: Meet Sandy!

Hi, Everyone! My Kennel Card and NHA’s Website says Sandlot, but all my friends at NHA call me Sandy! Some of them even call me “Smiley Sandy”

I’m a happy girl and very clown-like. My goal is to make you laugh! Being a large wire-haired terrier mix, I’m sure you won’t be surprised to hear that I’m full of energetic fun AND spunk.

I’m always up for an outside adventure and would do well with an active family. I love to play with toys! I’m very smart and super curious, so FYI puzzle toys are my favorite!

I’ve got excellent house manners and love to cuddle. All I need is a forever home… Maybe with you? Please come visit me at NHA!