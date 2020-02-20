Furbaby Friday: Meet Ruger!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

This week, meet Ruger! He’s a 1 -year-old American Pit Bull mix who is neutered.

If you’re looking for the ultimate lap dog, you’re in luck! Ruger loves nothing more than to sit in his human’s lap. He likes to spend 100% of his time snuggling with his human in some sort of way. He also doesn’t mind other dogs in the household!

Ruger is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue, Nashville, TN, 37209.