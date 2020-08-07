Furbaby Friday: Meet Roscoe!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meet 5 year old Roscoe!

This Handsome Heeler walks AMAZING on the leash. (For a Heeler Mix, he rarely tries to herd humans). He does have other herding instincts so we’re wanting Roscoe to get adopted by someone who understands the breed and we suggest he gets adopted to a home with no cats and a backyard.

But a home with another dog may be perfect!

So if you’ve got a BFF looking for a BFF, please bring them along for a Meet & Greet when you visit NHA.

Besides long walks in our backyard, Roscoe also loves playing fetch and getting belly rubs.

Want to meet this 5 year old super dog? Click here.