It’s time for another Furbaby Friday. This week, meet Rogue, one of NHA’s longest residents on the adoption floor!

She is a 10-month-old Mountain Cur mix who weighs 38 pounds. Just one look at her and that beautiful brindle coat and you can’t help but wonder… What else is she mixed with? Maybe Terrier? Maybe Hound? Maybe Clown? All The Above? All we really know is that she’s totally mixed with sweetness, love, energy, and silliness!

She is an outgoing, energetic, full of life kind of gal, so a fenced yard and daily walks would be fun (plus beneficial) for her because she seems to always be ready for outside adventures! Just as much as she’s super outgoing and super energetic, she is equally super sweet, super snuggly, and, of course, super affectionate.

She gets along with other dogs who have the same energetic play style as she does and is respectful towards cats. All she asks is for a home with lots of belly rubs and outside playtime. Fetching is fun for her. So is tug-o-war. And with another dog? Even better!

NHA is open for adoptions Tuesday through Sunday starting at 10 am. And thanks to Mars Petcare and Pedigree Foundation, in honor of the NASCAR Cup Series Race happening here in Nashville, they will be covering ALL Cat, Kitten, Puppy, and Dog Adoption Fees from Friday, June 24th through Sunday, June 26th.

Nashville Humane Association

213 Oceola Avenue

Nashville, TN. 37209

(615) 352-1010