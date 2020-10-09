Furbaby Friday: Meet Ramsey!

Hi and Happy Furbaby Friday Everyone! I’m Ramsey aka Xolo and I’m currently living in a NHA Foster Home.

I am a 2-year-old Sharpei/pitbull mix who just moved to Nashville from Mississippi. Don’t I look like Dante, the Xolo dog (pronounced “Zoh-low”) from the movie Coco? My favorite hobbies are playing tag, wrestling my doggy friends, and chewing on treat-filled toys. I love to check in on my foster mom to give her cuddles and kisses while she works from home.

Did I mention I’m a good boy!?

I am potty-trained, good on a leash, and crate trained — I don’t even complain when my foster mom puts me down for naps in my kennel. I know how to sit, lay down, and spin in a circle for a treat, along with other commands. Training is a great opportunity for me to show off my smarts; I’m a people-pleaser and a very quick learner!

I promise we would be the best of friends if you are an experienced dog owner who is active and loves to spend time outdoors. A dog sibling would be an added bonus! I can be a bit stand-offish when it comes to men, I can tolerate men, but some make me anxious. I’m currently working on that, along with learning those new tricks.

Because I am a high-energy boy, I need a fenced-in yard to run around in and daily walks. I really like the doggy door at my foster home that allows me to go outside whenever I want. I really can’t wait to meet you and go from Foster Home to Forever Home – So please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com and one of NHA’s Pet Service Reps will provide info on how we may meet!

Thank you for taking time to read about me and enjoy my pictures.