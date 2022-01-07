Pixy is a new cat resident here at Nashville Humane Association (NHA). She is a 2-year-old, declawed, Domestic Longhair Mix who weighs 10 pounds.

Pixy is a friendly fluffy flirt who is very outgoing. She greets everyone she meets with a meow and purr. There is nothing shy about her and everyone who meets Pixy can’t get enough of her love.

This girl loves all the attention and once you meet – she instantly accepts you as her new best friend. The best way to bond with her is by brushing her long, silky, shiny, black fur… Once you start brushing, she does not want you to stop. Ever! And when brushing her, she truly makes you feel like you are THE MOST special human on the whole entire planet. Because let’s face it… YOU ARE!

Please understand that once adopted, Pixy, like most adult cats, will take some time to become comfortable in her new surroundings; but once she does, let the joy, happiness, and exploring in her new Forever Home begin! Seriously.

You need to hop in your car right now and meet this love! NHA is open for adoptions Tuesday through Sunday starting at 10 am. Please come visit and ADOPT this wonderful, outgoing, and friendly adult cat. THANK YOU!