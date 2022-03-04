“Hi, Future Family! I’m Pinky and I’m the best there is! Why?! Let’s see – I live to love!

Never could there be a face I wouldn’t lick or a person’s lap I wouldn’t leap into! I am the most affectionate and snuggly and so bouncy and playful in the same! Yep – you’ll fall in love with my chatty grunts and sleepy snores and vivid dreams! Did I mention how eager I am to learn? (for treats, of course!)

I’m so proud of my ability to sit and kiss on cue, oh and I’m house-trained too! (No destructive chewing or accident here and I sleep through the night, especially if you have a backyard I can simply run to and play!)

I also love to follow my nose and explore, chase after wand toys, play tug o’ war, scent games, enjoy a squeaky toy, go for car rides and most of all love my people via lap sits, butt scratches, sploots, cuddles, and snuggles and comical play (which is mostly poking fun at how silly I am and watching me bounce about!)

Where would I thrive most? I love being with my people so someone who’s home often is best for me! (Work remote? No problem! I’m rated an A+ coworker who will lounge as you work! Just put some blankets nearby and give me a head pat every now and then!) Oh and my future family? They have to share the bed with me! I’m too cozy not to snuggle to sleep!

All this to say, I can’t wait to find the family meant for me! What do you say? I live to love and I love you! Meet me at NHA and let’s go home!