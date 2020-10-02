Furbaby Friday: Meet Phoebe!

Meet Phoebe – This sweet girl will melt your heart! She traveled all the way to Nashville from Florida to escape Hurricane Laura! Phoebe is so adorable, loving, and filled with affection.

She deserves a home where she will be treasured. Phoebe has a gentle soul and enjoys being nearby her people. She walks well on the leash and while walking with another dog.

Sometimes you can find her outside staring at butterflies and bumblebees or chewing on a toy. She will soak up all the love you have to offer and likely give you kisses too!

Click here to schedule an NHA visit today so Phoebe can find a loving home where she belongs!