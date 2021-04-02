Furbaby Friday: Meet Orion!

Hi friends! My name is Orion. I’m a cuddly boy whose favorite thing is to be close to you after a long day at work when you’re relaxing on the couch.

I walk great on a leash, am house trained, crate trained, and like making new doggie friends! However, new people scare me. I’m very very nervous around strangers, especially men.

My foster mom is teaching me that everyone isn’t scary, but I would need you to help me continue that! Sometimes, I can be a bit intimidating when meeting new people. I’ll growl, bark, and show my teeth, but it’s just because I’m nervous!

My foster mom has found that if I meet people outside and then they come inside with me it’s better compared to meeting them inside first.

So I’m learning! But I’m a people pleaser anyway. Like I’ll do ANYTHING for a yummy treat. I listen to commands really well and am very smart/attentive! Can’t wait to meet you and show you how great I am!”

How pawfect does he sound? If you’re thinking ORION is the puppers for me… Please click here, fill out an adoption application, and email it to foster@nashvillehumane.org with the subject line “INTERESTED IN ORION”.