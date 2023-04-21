Currently living in a foster home, here’s what Oreo’s foster family has to say about their special guest!

“He has such a lovely temperament and will make someone extremely happy. He is such a great companion, especially in the yard. We found out quickly that he seemed scared of stairs, or not knowing what was at the top of the stairs but today he finally came up and down on his own! We had been carrying him up and down to go to bed. He is a little shy and nervous but slowly (and with patience will) he will open up. We are so in love with our current foster Oreo!”

Oreo is two years old and weighs 43 pounds. He is already house-trained and walks very well on a leash, which is great because he already loves going on walks.

Does Oreo sound like a dog you’d like to meet? If so, visit the ‘Adopt Dogs’ section on the Nashville Humane Association website, click on Oreo’s bio and submit an inquiry. Once the inquiry has been received, a member from NHA will be in contact via email to set up a visit!