Furbaby Friday: Meet Nina!

Nina Butternut is the sweetest thing! All she wants are pets and love from her human and she’ll let you know it with the sweetest head nudges!

She loves to be comfy and cuddly and hides all her favorite squishy toys in her crate! She’ll stare you down with her big ole eyes and steal your heart!

Nina also LOVES to be curious outside and is mostly lowkey but certainly knows how to play! She has not yet been dog or child-tested, but cats are not her favorite!

Would you like to learn more about Nina Butternut? Please email foster@nashvillehumane.org with the subject line “Interested In Nina Butternut” and we’ll get you connected!