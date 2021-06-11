Furbaby Friday: Meet Mr. Cassidy!

Mister Cassidy is a year old and weighs 46 pounds. He’s also a very friendly dog! He’s a little shy when he first meets new people -BUT- within moments he becomes a super-sweet love bug!

He truly loves all the people he meets here at NHA and when he has playtime with other dogs here at NHA he is super social and very playful. Basically, he greets everyone and everything with a wagging tail!

He also walks well on the leash and has very good inside potty manners. One thing we must warn you about: He’s affectionate too.

And that tongue of his? Just be prepared and get ready for slobbery wet kisses when you meet! Ok. Now that we have warned you… Come visit Mister Cassidy today at NHA!