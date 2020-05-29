Furbaby Friday: Meet Moose!

Meet Moose! This 1 1/2 year old Shepherd Mix would love a home with a fenced backyard to romp around in with you (and a squeaky toy!)
He looks like fun, right? Spoiler Alert: He Is!
If you think Moose might be the one for you… please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com with the subject line “Interested In Meeting Moose” for more information about the dog who is guaranteed to be the life of the party wherever he goes!
To learn more about NHA’s curbside adoptions and how to meet Moose and ALL the pets they have looking for a forever home, click here.