Furbaby Friday: Meet Moose!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Hi, I'm Princess! Like Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) & Princess Diana, I'm beautiful, but my best quality is my sweet spirit. A lady shouldn't talk about weight & age, but if you must know, I'm a 5-year old spayed female who weighs just 8lbs. As you'll see from my photos, I'm curious like Arielle. Like Snow White, I'm kind. I'll give you cuddles, lay next to you (or on top of you), & help you w/ stretching (if you want). And, I keep myself clean & my litterbox tidy! (Like all cats, I like to drop my food on the floor before eating it.) Like Mulan, I am a "warrior" who loves to play! I attack fuzzy toys, Amazon packing bubbles, & I love balls. I like to carry "green monster" around the house & like you to play with me. Like Elsa, I'm genuine. I'll tell you how I feel. (Sometimes when I'm fighting "green monster" I roar like a lion, but don't be scared. I'm just playing!) Like Pocahontas & Moana, I love nature! Like Jasmine, I'm polite. (Sometimes I forget. A lady should cover her mouth when yawning & sometimes I want your snacks.) Like Tiana, I will accept your flaws & love you anyway. I love to have my face, neck, and ears rubbed or scratched gently. Occasionally I get a little too excited & may give you a love nip but it's not a bite. I love sunny spots. I get scared sometimes, especially when you are so big & I'm so small. But, lean over, put your hand down, remind me that you're my human, & I'll be ok. Like Rapunzel, I love to have my hair combed. It's thick & something like the Furminator does a great job! Like Princess Buttercup (Princess Bride) I may need a bit of time to declare my love to you, but once I know you, I will love you steadfastly.