NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Monkey, a 4-year-old Rottweiler and hound mix with so much love to give! Monkey is very playful and loves hanging out with his pup pals at the Nashville Humane Association.

He’s a perfect combination of a playtime bud, but also a little bit of a coach potato. He loves going on walks, playing and snuggles at night. Also, fun fact: he loves peanut butter snacks!

Stop by now through Sunday, December 11th, for reduced adoption priced for pets, all thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Holiday Hope Event. NHA cats and dogs 6 months and older are qualified for lower adoption fees as low as $25!

Visit Monkey at the Nashville Humane Association to learn more about him!