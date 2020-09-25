Furbaby Friday: Meet Molly!

Hi, I’m Molly! I’m super potty trained and I don’t normally pull on my leash, only when I see another dog! I love animals but I also love humans, so bring me to a party, and I will grab everyone’s attention!

I’m a perfect angel when I’m outdoors showing off but sometimes indoors I like to grab shoes and knock over the garbage but I’m extremely motivated by food so please have treats for me and always use positive reinforcement when I do something right!

I would do well in a home with a lot of space to roam and maybe another dog to play with! I will snuggle, but sometimes I just like to lay on the kitchen floor where it’s cooler!

I will be the first thing people meet when they step into the household, and I will greet everyone from the mailman to your best friend! Please adopt me, I’ll be a great member of your family!

If you’re interested, click here to schedule a time to visit with me!!