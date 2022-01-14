Oh, Miley! Sweet Sweet Sweet Shy Miley. Such a wonderful dog who is currently in a Foster Home. Here’s what her Foster Family has to say about the most pawfect houseguest.



“Miley is very loving, quiet, and cuddly. She loves to go for walks and does LOTS of stretching to get ready. She gets so excited to be around other dogs and loves to give them a sniff and a kiss but is still learning how to play. She’s still a little shy, so she likes to have her own space to relax in, but with a little extra love she will pop out of her shell!”

Want to meet Miley? Please email foster@nashvillehumane.org! Let them know you’re “Interested In Miley” and they’ll get everyone connected!