Meet the most adorable dog mom named McFlurry! She is 4 years old and weighs 28 lbs. She’s a wonderful mom to her four cute pups, and now she’s looking to find her forever home.

McFlurry recently went on a Rovernight, and was a great guest! She is super cuddly and sweet. And just like her name, her pups at Nashville Humane Association also have pretty cute names: McGriddle, McChicken, McMuffin, and McNugget. All female pups are just shy of three months old and ready to find their new loving homes, too!

Come by and meet them today at NHA!