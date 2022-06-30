Relatively new to Nashville Humane Association’s Adoption Floor, but not a stranger, please meet Mally. NHA Staff and Volunteers have been getting to know her again and basically, she is one of those dogs that you pretty much fall in love with at hello.

This sweet girl originally came to NHA as a tiny pup who was very sick. She fought hard to survive and, as you can see from her photos, she’s grown into a beautiful, darling dog, with a heart of gold. She’s also very polite and gentle. Circumstances out of her control have led her to our door again, and she once again is living at NHA. Of course, she can’t wait to once again be a part of a loving, furever family!

Mally is 1 1/2 years old spayed pittie-pointer mix and weighs 36 pounds. She’s a snuggly dog who loves cuddly blankets, stuffed toys, plus all the affection one may give her. Mally knows some basic commands, has great inside potty manners when kept on a schedule, and trust us; she will fill your heart with oh-so-much love! Seriously, look at that adorable face. And how about that one brow? Gotta love how that eyebrow matches those ears of hers too. Such a beautiful doggo who is looking for a forever home where she will put a smile on your face 24/7. She wants all your love. In return, she’ll give you all of hers. Heads up though… when it comes to the game of fetch: she gets excited when she sees the ball. She’s focused when it gets thrown. But after that? She looks at the hoooman who threw the ball as if to say “What are you waiting for? Go get it!” Oh Mally. Gotta love ya.

We could go on and on about this happy girl who is so easy to love and deserves a Forever Home like all the pets do. Who will be the lucky one to adopt Mally so she may receive all the belly rubs and forehead kisses she requests? There’s only one way to make that happen… VISIT NHA!

For more information about Mally, visit the Nashville Humane Association!