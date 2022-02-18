Meet Luna The Cat! She is currently in an NHA foster home and here is what her foster had to say about her:

“Luna is a sweet girl who loves to be petted! She loves to purr while hanging out next to you. She’s not a huge fan of being picked up and being held BUT enjoys sleeping cuddled up to her foster dad each night. It took her a little while to get comfortable in her foster home, but once she was settled in, she showed her playful side! Her favorite activity is playing in her kitty tunnel and her favorite today is a fishing pole! She can be a bit of a picky eater (salmon kibble only, please), although she has been willing to try a little canned food from time to time! She always uses the litterbox. Her favorite activity is playing in her kitty tunnel and her favorite toy is a fishing pole!”

And Bonus: Luna gets along with other cats! Sound like the purrfect cat for you and your home? Please email foster@nashvillehumane.org with your interest.