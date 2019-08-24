Furbaby Friday: Meet Lollie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

Lollie is an active young girl, who will thrive in an active household with lots of walks and maybe even a jog or two!

After that, Lollie loves to curl up in your bed and snuggle the night away.

Lollie is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Mix who is spayed.

She is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.