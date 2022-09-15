NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Meet this week’s furbaby Friday spotlight pup, Lindy Hop! Lindy is a 1-year-old Great Dane and Labrador Retriever mix, who happens to be the silliest and sweetest pup. Some of her favorite things to do are playing with her stuffies, snuggling, and snacking! Lindy also recently had a “Rovernight”, a fun sleep over with a family, and her hosts said she was an awesome guest.

Lindy Hop is very smart and polite, and is always patient when waiting for treats especially Pupperoni. If you need a great adventure buddy, she’ll be your go-to pal!

You can read more info about her at the Nashville Humane Association website.