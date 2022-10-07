Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday and cute little kitten, Lil Bug! Bug is a 3 month old male kitten and such an inspirational little guy. He’s had a rough start to his adolescence years and partially visionally impaired. But don’t worry because he still loves to play, run, and most of all snuggle!

Bug loves cats and dogs, and perfect little companion for a home that is kitten friendly. He is currently living in a Nashville Humane Association affiliated foster home, but please reach out to NHA to set up a time to meet this little cutie!

For more info about his adoption, visit NHA’s website or stop by their location today! For more adoptable pets, visit our Petpalooza page.