It’s another Furbaby Friday! This week, meet Leslie Knope!

Leslie Knope is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix. She is an energetic, friendly, fun-loving, well-behaved, and photogenic kind of dog who is filled with excitement when she’s outside playing and filled with relaxing chill when inside on the couch. She certainly knows how to play and love while enjoying every moment of it. When she sees a leash, the tail starts wagging and she is ready to go!

When she is not playing, this gentle giant LOVES her people of all ages and wants to be hanging out right next to them. Ideally, she would do best in a home without other animals. She is very dog selective, and not a fan of cats.

Leslie Knope is available for foster or adoption! Want to meet her? Please head on over to NHA and visit her! She loves making new friends, playing tug-o-war, and fetch, plus all the love and attention.

Nashville Humane Association

213 Oceola Avenue

Nashville, TN. 37209

(615) 352-1010