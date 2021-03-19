Furbaby Friday: Meet Leo!

Please meet the biggest dog at NHA: LEO! He is 94 pounds of LOVE. 8 years old. 100% housebroken. And looking to be someone’s Number 1. A gentle giant with a smile on his face 24/7.

If senior dogs are your weakness – Then this is your dog! He walks right by your side on a leash. Unless he sees a squirrel. They are his nemesis. And he will try and chase. He can never catch. But give him an A for effort.

Other than that, he’s a calm guy who just wants to be by your side and chill. If you’re looking for an extra-large teddy bear lap dog kind of gentleman in your life, that would be mister love, LEO! He is the definition of SENIOR DOGS RULE!

Would you like to learn more adopt Leo? Click here.