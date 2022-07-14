Meet Lego, a 1-year-old lab and pittie mix up for adoption!

The name is Lego and he’s a fun-lovin’ guy! He likes to play, eat peanut butter, and let the sun shine down on his face. Don’t you want to meet that smile plus BOOP that nose? He’s a 1-year-old Lab / Pittie mix full of happiness. This bouncy pupperdog loves to be wherever you are! He’s super friendly to everyone he meets (humans + dogs) and has such an outgoing and playful personality.

Need joy in your life? Right here. Lego will totally be your forever bestie. He also has a $25 #EmptyTheShelters Adoption Fee all thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell.

Nashville Humane Association is open for adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Please arrive by 4pm to give yourself more than enough time to visit our pets, spend quality time with them, fall in love, and ADOPT.

Nashville Humane Association

213 Oceola Avenue

Nashville, TN. 37209

(615) 352-1010