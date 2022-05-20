It’s time for another Furbaby Friday. This week, meet Kyle!

He lives in Nashville Humane Association’s Tree Room, where you will find him curled up in one of his multiple soft, squishy, beds.

Please enjoy his sleepy-eyed pic and then come visit Kyle at NHA to truly fall in love! He does wake up for company and will greet you with the most welcoming purrs.

If friendly, outgoing, big-boned, sleepy face, vocal, Orange Tabby’s with (an oh how adorable) bobtail is your thing, then Kyle is totally the cat for you!

Nashville Humane Association

213 Oceola Avenue

Nashville, TN. 37209

(615) 352-1010