Please meet King and Rosie. A beautiful, bonded pair of pupper dogs! King’s got the mane, Rosie’s got the eyes.

Both have the ears, and both would have a forever home together. King is a 2-year-old goofy clown, plus a bit of a jokester, while Rosie is a 3-year-old shy, laid-back, beauty Queen. Together they balance each other out.

They are a perfect team. Just look at them. Wow. Want to meet? Open Paw Invite to visit them both at NHA!