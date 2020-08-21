Furbaby Friday: Meet Kelly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Earlier this week 21 dogs/pups moved to NHA from an Atlanta shelter partner. Kelly was one of those rescued Puppers.

The road trip music was 80’s themed to the max. When the song “One Night In Bangkok” came on, Kelly thought it was like totally tubular and sang along to THE ENTIRE SONG! (And may have gotten some other to sing along in the process). That is his awesome jam!!!

Besides loving to sing on road trips, Kelly is approximately 1 year old, weighs 35 pounds, and is as sweet (and as vocal) as can be.

