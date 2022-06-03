It’s another Furbaby Friday! This week, meet Kassidy!

Kassidy is a 7-month-old Labrador Retriever / Terrier Mix, who weighs 35 pounds. Which means she’s super-duper friendly and clown-like. Cute, too. Very-Very Cute. She’s been at Nashville Humane Association for almost a month now.

She’s gentle, kind, playful, and lively, and her absolute heart of gold is just the cherry on top of the cake of life. And if that’s not enough, she loves receiving attention and affection from her humans AND giving it right back! She also gets along with other pupperdogs. She adores going for car rides. And she smiles a lot. Plus, her tail never stops wagging!

Because of her age and breed, she’d thrive in a home with an active human family to keep her on her feet while she keeps them on their toes!

Interested in adopting Kassidy? Visit her at NHA today!

Nashville Humane Association

213 Oceola Avenue

Nashville, TN. 37209

(615) 352-1010