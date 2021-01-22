Furbaby Friday: Meet Junebug!

Hi everyone! Junebug here! I’m a sweet and cuddly kind of gal who just wants to curl up in your lap and pretend that I fit! Want to know some fun facts? I’m very responsive to some commands like “no”, “come”, “go pee”, and “up”! Pretty smart, right?

I’m also working hard on my house training! I can usually remember that the outdoors are where I do my business, but I have some accidents inside every once in awhile. But I am learning quickly, I promise!

If you like long walks in the neighborhood, look no further for your perfect walking buddy! I am GREAT on the leash and will never stray too far from your side! I even like to look up at you just to make sure you’re still there!

One thing I’m not a fan of are loud noises. Why do they have to exist? They make me nervous, especially when they come from young kids! I would much prefer a home with older kids since I’m not a good match for young ones!

 I’m currently in a fabulous NHA Foster Home… If you think you might want to meet with me, please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com with the subject “Interested in Junebug” and my people will get in touch with your people. THANK YOU!

