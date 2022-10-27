Meet Jacques, this week’s Furbaby Friday spotlight! Jacques is a senior cat and a big boy! He’s 12-year-old, 15 pounds and full of so much love and sass. He has a great personality and loves to explore, hence his name inspired by deep sea explorer Jacques Cousteau.

This guy might be 12 but sure acts like a young and spry feline. He’s great at running around the house, playing with his toys, and will let you know when he’s done getting scratches.

He would be most happy in a calm and quiet home, not around any small children and hanging out with his favorite human(s).

Think Jacques is the cat for you? Come meet him at the Nashville Humane Association today!