Furbaby Friday: Meet Hilary!

Hilary is currently the longest cat resident and has lived at Nashville Humane Association (NHA) since April 21, 2021. She is a 1-year-old, Domestic Shorthair / Abyssinian Mix who weighs 8 pounds.

Hilary is shy and a bit slow to come out of her shell, but once she does, she will approach you with the sweetest little meows and the most adorable head butts. Seriously, this girl loves all the attention once she knows that she can trust you and that you are a friend.

All NHA Staff and Volunteers have developed a crush on this independent lady with the silly and goofy purrsonality. Once you meet Hilary, it will be hard to resist her cuteness.

She is seeking a forever home that will give her space and patience. Hilary is not a fan of being picked up, so the quickest way to earn her affection is to scratch under her chin. Once you do that – The love affair will begin!

Please understand that once adopted, Hilary will take some time to become comfortable in her new surroundings; but once she does, she will be the sweetest kitty around!

Most likely hanging out right by your side, looking at you with much love from those gorgeous green eyes of hers.

Interested in meeting Hilary? Click here.