Furbaby Friday: Meet Helen Hunt!

Hi friends – the name is Helen Hunt! I recently returned to Nashville Humane after living in a Foster Home. (I’m told I was the perfect house guest, too)

Here’s what my foster had to say about me: “Helen is a 6-month-old Brittany Spaniel/Cattle Dog mix who loves her soft blankets almost as much as she loves to be outside! She is also absolutely killing it in the potty training category! She is such a LOVE and filled with cuddles! She will be a wonderful addition to any family!”

If you think you might want to meet with me, please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com.