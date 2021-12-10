Harry Styles is a four-year-old, 60-pound, Hound / Catahoula Mix who is as adorable as his namesake!

He is a little shy when you first meet him but give him a minute or two and his sweet, cuddly, friendly nature starts to shine, and you can see in his eyes how much he adores you! He has excellent potty manners, walks right by your side when on a leash, loves puzzle toys, treats, and cuddling. He’s looking for a Home For The Holiday and he promises to love you forever when you adopt him.

Please visit today at NHA. He lives in Pet Of The Week Room 3.