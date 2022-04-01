Harlow is a loving Anatolian Shepherd mix 11-month-old puppy that weighs 47 pounds. Once she gets to know you, she is delightful, plus a super snuggler!

She likes to sleep in human beds where she makes an excellent “hot water bottle” when she spoons with you! She’s got very long legs so heads up: she’s a bit of a couch hog! Squeaky toys and balls are the way to her heart. A very smart girl too: She knows sit, lay down, stay, drop (balls), leave it and is nearly 100% with not pulling on a leash.

Still growing, Harlow will be even larger than she is now once she reaches her adult form, which will be around the age of 2 years old, so get ready for an even bigger love in your home once you adopt! She’s worth it though… she is a lovely and loving soul!

Harlow is currently living in a Foster Home. To meet, please email foster@nashvillehumane.org or give NHA a call at (615) 352-1010.