Furbaby Friday: Meet Hagan!

This week, meet Hagan, a 3-year-old Hound mix who weighs 37 pounds and is neutered.

Hagan is an adventurer and a vocal boy who would thrive in a home without shared walls.

Hagan has been known for following his nose all over the shelter property, so he’d love a yard to explore in! He also prefers an owner who’s home quite a bit to keep him company.

Hagan is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.