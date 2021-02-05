Furbaby Friday: Meet Gypsy!

Hi! My name is Gypsy! I love long walks on uncrowded beaches and some of my favorite things to do include chewing up sticks, cuddling, and napping!

I hope you enjoy kisses because I am quite the lover! I will climb on your lap whenever I feel your attention should be on me or just in case you need a reminder of how cute I am! I would love a big fenced in yard to frolic in!

I am 54 pounds of pure puppy love and energy, which means I’m also still learning manners on what belongs in my mouth and what doesn’t! Because of this, young kids may not be the best for me to be around!

If you think you might want to meet with me, please fill out an online application and then email foster@nashvillehumane.orgwith the subject “Interested in Gypsy” THANK YOU!