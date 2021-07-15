Furbaby Friday: Meet Grover!

Meet Grover! Grover loves basking in the sun and is super curious of everything walking by!

He is happy anywhere that he can be around other pups, whether it’s the sweetest snuggles EVER or roughhousing outside! Outside is his number one most favorite place to be, especially if he has someone to play with!

Grover takes a while to warm up to people that he does not know, but once he does, he will snuggle you to no end! He is still working on perfecting the art of crate and house training, but he is a quick learner!

Grover would do best in a furever home with other pups who will run and play with him and a fenced-in yard so he can run around, lounge outside, and do his business!

Car rides are not his favorite, but once he gets to an adventure (as long as there aren’t many other people around) he can go with the flow!