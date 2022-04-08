Good Day From Griffin! He’s currently being a terrific houseguest in an NHA Foster Home. We are in love with his smiling face and wanted YOU to see all of his handsome and happiness too.

He’s BIG… a whopping 83 pounds of muscle and drool. He’s also super dog friendly. Everyone at NHA truly hopes that when he gets adopted that he has a canine sibling!

Here’s what his previous fosters had to say about this gentle, almost 2 years old, giant: “Griffin is a giant teddy bear with so much love to give. He is curious, sweet, cuddly, and alert. He is still working on his manners and leash skills, but he is a smart boy and a quick learner. If he is doing something he is not supposed to and you tell him no, he stops immediately every time. It would be wonderful if whoever adopts Griffin works from home as he followed us around like a shadow the entire time he stayed with us. He was best buds with our dog. They played and cuddled throughout his stay!”

Are you thinking you must meet Griffin? Great! Please let us know you’re interested by emailing adoption@nashvillehumane.org, and we’ll set it up!