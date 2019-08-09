Furbaby Friday: Meet Gingersnap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

Gingersnap is on the shy side, but in the perfect home will come out of her shell in no time!

She enjoys being held and would prefer to sit in your lap when watching TV.

Gingersnap is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix that weighs nine pounds.

She is available for adoption through the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.