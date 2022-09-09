Please meet this adorable and smiley pup, Fulton! Are you eager to have an adventure buddy? Then Fulton is your guy! He loves all kinds of outdoor activities including swimming, hiking, running, and chasing a ball or frisbee. He loves car rides so he’ll be excited as soon as you open the vehicle door… he’ll hop right in and be ready for your next adventure.

Fulton is a 1-year-old cattle dog mix and true to the breed, he is energetic and athletic, but also silly. He’s a pretty happy guy if he can get out and exercise with his humans daily and does super well on leashed walks. He might be an active pup, but he also knows how to slow down and enjoy some good snuggles, belly rubs and snacks.

Ready to meet Fulton? Stop by the Nashville Humane Association or click here to learn more about him!