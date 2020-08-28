Furbaby Friday: Meet Folklore!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hi Everyone – the name is Folklore! I’m a 3 year old German Shepherd Mix that all NHA Staff and Volunteers have a crush on.

I just moved back to NHA from a Foster Home and here’s what they had to say about me: “Folklore made the perfect work-from-home co-worker! She does her own thing and is happy just to be near you! She is the definition of a true companion! She absolutely LOVES being outside and sometimes, on walks, she will just plop down in the grass to bask in the sun! Folklore would love a yard to relax in, and a person to teach her all of the things! She is quick to learn and eager to please! She is going to make a wonderful addition to someone’s family!”

So I need to know…are YOU crushing on me too? If yes (and I truly hope the answer is YES) please click here so we may meet.

