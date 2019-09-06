Furbaby Friday: Meet Ellie

Live Now
(Photo: Nashville Humane Association)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m. 

Ellie is a two-and-a-half-year-old Labrador mix that loves to meet new people. She also enjoys meeting other dogs, too!

This sweet girl would do best with an active and mature family that likes going on hikes, playing in the yard and cuddling.

Ellie weighs 57 pounds. She is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.  

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue. 

