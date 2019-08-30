Furbaby Friday: Meet Elektra

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

Elektra is described as a people dog and wants nothing more than to be snuggled by her very own human at all times.

She adores tennis balls and playing fetch, and even knows some commands, like “Stay” and “Come.”

Elektra is a rottweiler mix, is three-and-a-half years old and weighs around 62 pounds.

She would do best in a home without other dogs.

She is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.