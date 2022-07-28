NASHVILLE–Meet this week’s furbaby ready to be adopted: Earl! He’s a 1 and a 1/2 year-old mixed-breed pup and roughly 53 pounds. Earl was transferred to Nashville Humane Association from Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control about two months ago. He’s considered a super friendly dog who loves humans and other dogs. Earl is also house trained, has the cutest ears on a pup and loves walks on the leash!

Earl is currently in a Nashville Humane Association foster home today and moving back to NHA, ready to get adopted! Are you ready to give him a forever home? Stop by and visit him today at NHA; his adoption fee is $25 now through Sunday, July 31st. Visit the Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control page to learn more about Earl!

Check out more of News 2’s Pets of the Week and Petpalooza HERE!