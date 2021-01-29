Furbaby Friday: Meet Dundee!

Dundee is an affectionate Lab/Pit mix who loves to cuddle up next to you on the couch! He is super observant and catches on to things quickly — he will get excited the moment you pick up his leash!

He is house trained and well mannered in the home, but will need a little patience as he learns about socially acceptable outside behavior! Before landing at Nashville Humane, Dundee was in a car accident. As a result, he has a pretty gnarly scar on his back leg and a small vendetta against speeding vehicles!

Dundee is a big fan of plush toys and belly rubs, and is a great companion dog for a calm environment!

If you think you might want to meet with him, please fill out an online application and then email foster@nashvillehumane.org with the subject “Interested in Dundee”.

