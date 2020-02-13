Furbaby Friday: Meet Duke!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

This week, meet Duke! He’s a 10-month-old Labrador retriever/Shephard mix who is spayed.

Duke not only has a great smile and an athletic body type, but he’s also romantic! He loves long walks on the beach (or in the park), romantic comedies (or animal planet), and candlelit dinners (even if he eats his off the floor).

Duke is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.