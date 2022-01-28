Meet the smiley face Nashville Humane Association (NHA) dog named Dottie!

Dottie went to NHA from an overcrowded rural shelter in West Tennessee. She has been a resident of NHA much longer than we ever thought since she has such an award-winning personality. It must be because she’s 13 years old? Honestly, you’d never know she was a senior based on the way she runs, jumps, and plays. She truly is the hashtag: #SeniorDogsRule AND #SeniorDogsRock

Dottie has been living in a foster home since December 30th. While she’s been waiting to meet her special forever family, she’s been living with a special foster family. Here’s what they have to say about the bestest baby ever: “Dottie is an absolute love bug. She does great with other dogs. She loves people. She would be good in a home with children. She is an expert snow inspector. She has some fancy pajamas. There’s so much. Basically, she’s perfect!”

Perfect. Isn’t that what we all want when we adopt a pet? And Dottie? She truly is! She’ll also know how perfect YOU are too when you welcome her into your home. Something about the rescued seniors… they get it! And appreciate it so very much. Even though adopting a senior pet means you won’t be spending a lifetime together, you will have memories that will last a lifetime!

Please email foster@nashvillehumane.org to meet/learn more about this sweet senior named Dottie. (put “Interested In Dottie” in the email subject line)